Royals' Series Opener at Cardinals Delayed, to be Part of Wednesday Doubleheader
Tuesday's game between the Royals and St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium was delayed thanks to forecasted inclement weather. The Cardinals announced the change in the late morning. The game will be made up as the first act of a split doubleheader on Wednesday.
The Royals (49-43) are only set to play two against in-state foe St. Louis (48-42), which occupies second place in the NL Central and has been one of baseball's better teams since May. First pitch Tuesday was originally set for 6:45 p.m. CT. That game will now get underway at 12:45 p.m. CT on Wednesday.
Rather than scheduling the doubleheader as a back-to-back, the teams will keep Wednesday's originally scheduled game locked in at its 6:45 p.m. start time. As it pertains to fans at the venue, gates at Busch Stadium will open one hour prior to first pitch of the first game and 90 minutes prior to the second. Those with tickets to what was Tuesday's contest will be able to have them honored for the first game Wednesday, as well as a voucher for a Monday-Thursday Cardinals home game.
Alec Marsh is projected to duel with the Cardinals' Andre Pallante on the mound in the first game. The second game's Royals starter will be Michael Wacha, a former longtime Cardinal pitching in his former home ballpark, opposite St. Louis' Sonny Gray.
Both games can be viewed on Bally Sports Kansas City. Should the Cardinals sweep the Royals, they will not only have achieved the 50-win mark but also kept Kansas City from reaching it for the time being. Meanwhile, the Royals are in need of big wins ahead of the rapidly approaching All-Star break.