Royals Should Bring Back Former All-Star Shortstop To Boost Lineup
The Kansas City Royals have made some key pitching moves, and any areas of the staff that needed work are now taken care of.
Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen are back to boost an elite rotation, and Carlos Estevez was signed to shore up the bullpen. Now, all that is required is one more bat.
Alex Bregman has come off the board. The Royals were never in the sweepstakes and likely won't be in the mix for Nolan Arenado.
However, they might be wise to bring back a member of last year's team, veteran shortstop Paul DeJong, who recently received some interest from the Minnesota Twins.
DeJong was a National League All-Star in 2019 with the St. Louis Cardinals but hasn't quite been the same since then. Still, he possesses power from the right side of the plate and the ability to play all four infield positions.
Last season, the Royals picked him up in a trade with the Chicago White Sox at the deadline, and he served as a solid right-handed bat off the bench for a team that needed some pop. He hit only .227, but also popped 24 home runs during the regular season.
Options in free agency are limited this late in the game. Bregman was the best option before coming off the board.
DeJong certainly won't be too expensive, and if given an everyday role, he could thrive if he indeed returns to the Royals for 2025. Offense is a major need for a team that fell short in the ALDS in 2024.