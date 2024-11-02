Royals Should Give Veteran Starter Qualifying Offer If Option Is Declined
The Kansas City Royals had a strong 2024 season, winning 86 games and securing an American League Wild Card spot. They lost the ALDS to the eventual American League champion New York Yankees after knocking out the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card round.
This offseason will be an interesting one for Kansas City as they try to bounce back from their ALDS loss and remain in postseason contention in 2025. But they have some questions to answer.
Veteran right-hander Michael Wacha is increasingly likely to decline his $16 million player option. But the Royals should try to keep him, and they would be wise to give him a qualifying offer.
Wacha started 28 games with Kansas City this season and went 13-8 with a 3.35 ERA. He ate innings and kept the Royals in games during the regular season after joining them the offseason prior.
While Kansas City already has Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo and Brady Singer in their rotation, it wouldn't hurt to keep Wacha around. He brought solid veteran leadership to a young Royals clubhouse.
The 33-year-old has also been quite consistent over the last three seasons, turning the corner with the Boston Red Sox in 2022 and becoming a legitimate top-of-the-rotation starter.
In all likelihood, Wacha will decline the qualifying offer if he is given one, but it makes sense for the Royals to extend one to him. They need his veteran presence in their rotation.
He won't come cheap, but losing him would certainly hurt.