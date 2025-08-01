Royals Should Pursue $14 Million Ex-Cy Young Looking For Resurgence For 2026
The Kansas City Royals starting rotation has been their strength for most of this season. They enjoyed a breakout campaign from Kris Bubic and benefitted from his resurgence while Cole Ragans was on the injured list.
However, Ragans remains on the IL and Bubic is now out for the season with a rotator cuff injury. This means that the Royals pitching staff is going to be down a few arms for a while.
Fortunately, they gave Seth Lugo a contract extension, but they could always use more rotation help for 2026 and beyond.
Shane Bieber is recovering from Tommy John surgery. If he pitches well with the Toronto Blue Jays upon his return and does not exercise his player option, perhaps the Royals could take a flier on him.
Bieber signed a one-year, $14 million contract to remain with the Cleveland Guardians last offseason. It's very possible that because of limited time on the mound in 2025, he could come at a discounted rate.
He pitched only two games in 2024 before undergoing surgery that put him on the shelf. Typically, the Royals wouldn't pursue a big-ticket free agent for their rotation, but depending on Bieber's price tag and Bubic's recovery, there might end up possibly being a fit for him in Kansas City.
He is obviously familiar with the American League Central thanks to his time in Cleveland, and if the Royals miss the postseason in 2025, having Bieber join them for 2026 could help them bounce back into contention.
