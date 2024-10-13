Royals Should Take Chance On Injured Guardians Ace To Boost Rotation
The Kansas City Royals were knocked out of the postseason with their 3-1 loss to the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the American League Division Series.
The team had a strong 2024 season, earning the second Wild Card spot and finishing the regular season with a record of 86-76.
Michael Wacha started Game 4 of the ALDS against the Yankees, allowing two runs over 4 2/3 innings of work. He is likely to opt out of his deal and return to free agency. Perhaps this could lead the Royals to target Shane Bieber.
"Bieber looked unhittable in his first two starts of 2024, but then Tommy John surgery blindsided him," Zachary D. Rymer wrote in Bleacher Report. "The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner should be back midway through 2025, so look for him to get a two-year deal with some kind of option."
Bieber obviously will not be back right away in 2025. But his injury history could mean that he'll sign a more affordable deal.
This could put him right within the Royals preferred price range, and having him, Cole Ragans, and Seth Lugo atop the rotation should make them a serious threat to contend for a World Series title in 2025.
It would also be a good way for the Royals to put a dagger in the hearts of the Guardians and possibly even emerge as AL Central favorites entering next season.
It will be interesting to see if Kansas City takes a chance on Bieber.
