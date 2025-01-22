Royals Should Target $48 Million Ex-Padres All-Star Utility Man For 2025
The Kansas City Royals have been busy this winter. They have made some key moves, trading for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer while also bringing back veteran starters Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen.
Still, there are areas of the roster that need to be shored up, specifically the offense. Beyond American League MVP finalist Bobby Witt Jr., the lineup left a little to be desired. Still, there are some good hitters that are available in free agency, some that could come at a better price than sluggers such as Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso.
Jurickson Profar is one of the top listed hitters by The Athletic.
"It took more than a decade after he was baseball’s No. 1 prospect, but Profar finally had an All-Star season. Available for just $1 million last offseason thanks to a terrible 2023 campaign, Profar blew away his previous career highs in nearly every major category by combining elite-level hard-hit metrics with one of the league’s lowest strikeout rates."
Profar had a very strong season with the San Diego Padres in 2024. He hit .280 with 24 home runs and 85 RBI and also had an .839 OPS and a 3.6 WAR.
He's a switch hitter with power from both sides of the plate and he also has the ability to play multiple positions on the field. The 31-year-old even earned his first All-Star nod and Silver Slugger award last year, so his value is high.
He shouldn't be too expensive for the Royals as they try to build off of their 2024 success.
