Royals Should Target Ex-White Sox Infielder To Boost Offense For 2025
The Kansas City Royals finally addressed their bullpen holes by going out and signing right-hander Carlos Estevez to a two-year, $22 million contract.
Their pitching staff is mostly set after also bringing back veteran starters Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen. Now, they need one more bat.
Trading for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer helps them out offensively, but they need at least one more bat to boost their offense for 2025. Beyond Bobby Witt Jr., the offense left a lot to be desired in 2024.
Yoan Moncada is listed as one of the top remaining third base options in free agency. Perhaps the Royals could take a look.
"Injuries have limited Moncada to 104 games over the past two seasons, and his star has faded considerably since he logged a 4.0-WAR season in 2021. He has hit a respectable .262/.311/.422 for a 101 OPS+ in 402 plate appearances when he has taken the field the last two years, making him an appealing buy-low flier with some upside," Joel Reuter wrote in Bleacher Report.
Moncada's power numbers have gone down in recent years. Last year, he slashed .275/.356/.400 with no home runs or RBI during the regular season. He also had just four extra-base hits.
However, he was limited to just 12 games, and he performed well in 2023, hitting .260 with 11 home runs. He can provide some power and he is a switch-hitter.
Moncada is an intriguing buy-low option and could boost the Royals lineup if he can remain healthy.
