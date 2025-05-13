Royals Sign Veteran Journeyman To Minor League Deal
The Kansas City Royals got off to a slow start this year, going 8-14 in their first 22 games of the year. Since then, things have changes. They've won 17 of their last 21 games and are now 25-18.
Their surge has them in possession of the second American League Wild Card spot. Their pitching has carried the load thus far. However, they aren't quite done making moves to improve the pitching staff.
The Royals made a move on Tuesday afternoon. According to the team, they have signed veteran left-hander Rich Hill to a minor league deal. The news was announced via X.
Hill turned 45 years old on March 11. He has pitched for 13 different teams and has been in 14 organizations in his career. If he pitches with the Royals at all this season, he will tie the record set by Edwin Jackson for most teams played for.
Hill appeared in just four games last season with the Boston Red Sox, going 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA. For his career, the 45-year-old left-hander has a 16.1 WAR, has gone 90-74 in 386 appearances and owns a 4.01 ERA over the course of 1,409 innings pitched.
The veteran has never been an All-Star or won any major awards in his MLB career, but he is a well-traveled veteran who has been around a long time. He was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2002 and made his Major League debut with the team in 2005 at the age of 25.
