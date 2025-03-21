Inside The Royals

Royals Southpaw Predicted To Break Out In 2025: 'Ready To Make His Mark'

The 27-year-old was labeled a breakout player by a leading MLB analyst

June 10, 2011; Anaheim, CA, USA; Kansas City Royals hat in the dug out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images
June 10, 2011; Anaheim, CA, USA; Kansas City Royals hat in the dug out prior to the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals are hoping that a new member of their rotation will deliver this season, although he’s no stranger to the team.

27-year-old left-hander Kris Bubic excelled as a reliever in 2024 for the Royals, but he’s set to become a starter for Kansas City after the departure of Brady Singer. 

According to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden, Bubic’s new opportunity will lead to success. Bowden included Bubic on his list of 26 likely breakout players for the upcoming season.

“The Royals were willing to trade Brady Singer to the Reds for Jonathan India this past offseason because they were confident Bubic could slide into Singer’s rotation spot and deliver similar or better production,” Bowden wrote.

“Last season, Bubic pitched out of the bullpen for the Royals and dominated over 27 appearances, striking out 39 and walking only six over 30 1/3 innings with a 2.67 ERA. Batters hit .205 against his four-seamer and .179 against his changeup, while his sweeper held hitters to a .204 xBA. He’s healthy and ready to make his mark in 2025.”

Bubic was selected at No. 40 overall by the Royals in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft. He underwent Tommy John surgery in the spring of 2023 and was reinstated to the active roster by July of 2024.

Bubic has tallied an 11-29 record with 328 strikeouts and an ERA of 4.66 thus far in his career. He’s poised to improve those numbers in 2025.

