Royals' Star Catcher Ranked 7th Best In MLB For 2025

The Royals are in good shape at the catcher position.

Curt Bishop

Feb 19, 2025; Surprise, AZ, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Feb 19, 2025; Surprise, AZ, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals are entering the 2025 season in hopes of returning to the postseason. Last year, they were an 86-win team that secured the second American League Wild Card.

The AL Central should be competitive, but it is also a very winnable division for Kansas City.

The offense will rely heavily on the production of both Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez, both of whom are some of the top run producers in Major League Baseball.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently ranked all 30 starting catchers in Major League Baseball, and he had Perez ranked at No. 7.

"One of the best offensive catchers in MLB history, Pérez posted the eighth 20-homer season of his career in 2024, logging a 119 OPS with 28 doubles, 27 home runs and 104 RBI while doing a lot of the heavy lifting alongside Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino in the Kansas City lineup. The 34-year-old is no longer the standout defender he was in his prime, but he remains an impactful run producer," Reuter wrote.

Perez is a nine-time All-Star, five-time Gold Glove winner and a five-time Silver Slugger Award winner. He has been one of the top catchers in baseball over the past several seasons.

Last year, he hit .271//330/.456 with 21 home runs, 104 RBI and a .786 OPS. If he can stay healthy, he should be able to repeat his performance and be a key run producer for the Royals in 2025.

We'll see what this season has in store for him.

Curt Bishop
