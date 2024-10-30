Inside The Royals

Royals Star Named A Possible Candidate For All-MLB Team After Strong Season

A key member of the Royals is being considered for a high honor.

Feb 14, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; A general overall aerial view of Kauffman Stadium (foreground) and Arrowhead Stadium at the Truman Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The 2024 season was a success for the Kansas City Royals. They won 86 games, finished second in the American League Central and even captured the league's second Wild Card.

They knocked out the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card round before ultimately falling to the New York Yankees in the ALDS.

Kansas City was successful thanks in large part to shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who thrust his way into the MVP conversation with some impressive numbers. The 24-year-old hit .332 with 32 home runs, 109 RBI, 31 stolen bases and a .977 OPS.

His strong season was also enough for Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report to predict he'll make the All-MLB team this winter.

"It feels unfair to overlook the season Gunnar Henderson had for the Baltimore Orioles and the MVP-caliber production Francisco Lindor provided as the most important player on the New York Mets roster, but Bobby Witt Jr. was simply in a league of his own," Reuter wrote.

"Witt led the AL in batting average and hits and became the first shortstop in MLB history with multiple 30/30 seasons, and showed significant improvement defensively to earn a spot alongside Brayan Rocchio and Anthony Volpe as AL Gold Glove finalists."

If he doesn't win the MVP over Aaron Judge, this at least is an honor that Witt would seem to have in the bag. His season was simply fantastic and he carried the Royals to the postseason.

The future is bright in Kansas City, and as long as they build around him with the proper pieces, they should be competitive for years to come.

