Royals Start Road Series vs. Tigers on Right Foot; The Royals Express, July 31
Today's Game: The Kansas City Royals will face the Detroit Tigers in the second of a four-game road series at Comerica Park. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. CT. on Apple TV+, FuboTV, as well as local networks. Royals' Cole Ragans (7-7, 3.37 ERA) will take on Tigers' Tarik Skubal (12-3, 2.35 ERA) in a pitching matchup between two 2024 All-Stars.
Yesterday's Result: The Royals took the first of a four-game road series against the Detroit Tigers 7-1 on Thursday night. Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. became the first player to have 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in each of his first three seasons, and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino hit two home runs, on what was a very productive day for the top of the order. Lugo turned in eight strong innings after a rough start in his last time out against the Cubs.
In Case You Missed It: Newly acquired pitcher Michael Lorenzen reported to the Major League club while fellow right-handed pitcher Jonathan Bowlan was optioned to the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A).
On This Day in Royals History: The aforementioned Ragans shut-out the New York Mets 4-0 on the road on Aug. 2, 2023. In six innings, Ragans allowed zero runs on seven hits and a walk while throwing eight strikeouts on 94 pitches. Second baseman Michael Massey got the scoreboard running with a two-run double in the first inning, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. had an RBI single in the second frame and right fielder Drew Waters hit the dagger 373-foot home run to right.
