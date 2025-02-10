Royals Suggested Blockbuster Lands Orioles 25-Year-Old Slugger, Ex-Top Prospect
The Kansas City Royals could be one of the hot-button trade destinations of Major League Baseball all season.
Coming off a surprise 86-win season, the Royals are clearly built to contend for playoff spots for the foreseeable future. But they're not a team without flaws, and their corner outfield positions look like easily the biggest holes on their 2025 roster.
Now that they've mostly struck out on free agents, the Royals look to be using their left field spot as an experiment for second basemen Jonathan India and Michael Massey to both be in the lineup. Still, that leaves right field open for Kansas City to explore upgrades via trade.
Heston Kjerstad of the Baltimore Orioles could be the dream trade target for the Royals if he's available. The former first-round pick is now 25, and clearly big-league ready, but Baltimore hasn't given him much leeway to earn a starting spot so far in his career.
On Monday, SB Nation's Jeremy Greco proposed a hypothetical trade that would bring Kjerstad to Kansas City in exchange for starting pitcher Alec Marsh and at least one relief pitcher added in.
"Heston Kjerstad, despite a strong history of doing nothing but hitting at every level he’s played at, can’t seem to get playing time in Baltimore," Greco wrote. "The Royals have some pitching depth that they could deal from. Perhaps a trade between the Wild Card Series contenders would make sense!"
"Kjerstad would almost absolutely take more than Alec Marsh straight up to acquire... but maybe it would be Marsh and Zerpa? Or Marsh, Zerpa, and McArthur (whom the Orioles could try to convert back into a starter.)"
Last season, Kjerstad managed a .745 OPS/119 OPS+ in 39 games at the big-league level, including four home runs. At Triple-A, he had a ridiculous .998 OPS with 16 home runs in 56 games, proving he's clearly too advanced to keep languishing in the minor leagues.
The Royals have plenty of depth pitchers, so Marsh is expendable. They should be all over the chance to trade for Kjerstad--it's just a question of whether the Orioles are willing to entertain offers either now or after they decide their starting lineup during Spring Training.
