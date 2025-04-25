Inside The Royals

Royals Superstar Reaches Career Milestone At Plate Versus Rockies

Apr 24, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) singles in a run in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
One of baseball’s brightest stars accomplished a career milestone on Thursday in a Kansas City Royals uniform.

The Royals were up 2-0 in the second game of a doubleheader versus the Colorado Rockies when Kansas City’s superstar Bobby Witt Jr. stepped to the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Witt Jr. singled to right field off Chase Dollander, driving in Jonathan India and giving the Royals a 3-0 cushion.

But it was more than just an RBI knock for Witt Jr.

The base hit marked a career-high 16-game hitting streak for the young star.

Earlier in the day, Witt Jr. had extended his hitting streak to 15 games by doubling in the first game of the doubleheader, which Kansas City ended up winning 7-4, getting to 11-14 on the season.

Entering Thursday, “Junior” — as he’s referred to by the Royals faithful — was leading Kansas City in batting average (.305), OPS (.856), and total hits (29).

Witt Jr. finished No. 2 in American League MVP voting last season behind New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.

Still shy of 25 years old, Witt Jr. is arguably the most exciting young player in Major League Baseball, and there are many more impressive statistical feats to come for the Royals shortstop.

For now, it’ll be interesting to see how long he can keep the current hitting streak going. Kansas City as a team is struggling mightily at the plate and will likely need another MVP-type season from Witt Jr. to stay afloat in the division.

