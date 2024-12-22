Royals Take Chance On Ex-Cardinals Farmhand, Signing To Minor League Deal
The Kansas City Royals put together a strong 2024 season, winning 86 games and clinching an American League Wild Card spot before eliminating the Baltimore Orioles and falling short in the ALDS against the New York Yankees.
Entering the offseason, bullpen depth is something the Royals desperately needed to address. They still have not made any major moves to address this hole, however, but they aren't going to not try and fill the hole.
On Saturday, Kansas City signed right-hander Junior Fernandez to a minor league deal after he had spent the 2024 season with the Chiba Lotte Mariners of the NPB. Leo Morgenstern of MLB Trade Rumors had the news first.
Fernandez made his Major League debut late in the 2019 season with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was once thought to be a potential high-leverage arm that could serve in the back end of St. Louis' bullpen.
However, Fernandez never panned out for the Cardinals and he was ultimately let go by St. Louis before the Pittsburgh Pirates took a chance on him. He also spent time in the Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays organizations.
If Fernandez can stay healthy and reach his potential, perhaps he could be the missing piece the Royals need in their bullpen. The right-hander still has high upside and a live arm that could serve the Royals well if he reaches the Major Leagues with the organization.
It will be interesting to see if Fernandez can find his footing again with a new organization.
