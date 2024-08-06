Royals Top Pick Jac Caglianone Set to Make Pro Debut in High-A
Jac Caglianone, the Royals’ top draft pick this year, is set to make his professional debut on Tuesday for High-A Quad Cities.
Chosen sixth overall in last month’s MLB Draft, Caglianone signed with the Royals on July 24 and immediately headed to Arizona to begin his professional journey. Now, less than two weeks later, he’s making the leap to the Midwest, skipping Single-A Columbia to join Quad Cities.
The decision to promote Caglianone swiftly was influenced by his standout at-bats, disciplined approach, and overall readiness. Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 250 pounds, Caglianone showcased 70-grade power, hitting 68 home runs over his final two seasons with the Florida Gators. In his junior year in 2024, he belted 35 home runs, including a record-tying streak of home runs in nine consecutive games from April 6-19. He also boasted a .419 batting average, the third-highest in Division I, and a .544 on-base percentage, driven by 58 walks compared to just 26 strikeouts.
Caglianone's entry into professional baseball comes shortly after inking a $7.5 million deal with the Royals, as reported by MLB.com’s KC beat writer Anne Rogers.
While he has set aside his pitching career, Caglianone brings significant power to the plate and is expected to play first base. If he continues his strong performance in the minors, he could quickly ascend to the major leagues and become a key contributor to the Kansas City lineup.
Check us out on:
- Twitter - RoyalsCentralFN
- Facebook - RoyalsCentral