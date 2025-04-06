Royals' Top Prospect Stuns Fans With Ridiculous 464-Foot, 116-MPH Home Run
The Kansas City Royals’ prized prospect turned heads on Saturday night with a moonshot home run for the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals.
MLB.com’s Alyssa Gomez was on the beat as Jac Caglianone hit a baseball into outer space for his first homer of the year.
“In just his second game for Northwest Arkansas, the Royals’ No. 1 prospect launched his first Double-A homer onto the street outside of ONEOK Field on Saturday night in the Naturals' 9-5 win,” Gomez wrote.
“The towering long ball landed at a reported 464 feet and was scorched at 116 mph off the bat.”
“While it's his first official in-game homer of 2025, the 70-grade power from MLB’s No. 21 prospect has been on full display for the past few weeks. During Spring Training, Caglianone posted a .500/.609/1.167 slash line with three home runs and 21 total bases in just 18 at-bats for Kansas City in Cactus League play. Even on the Minor League back fields, his swing was locked in.”
Could the Royals be promoting Caglianone sooner than expected? If “Cags” keeps obliterating the baseball, it’ll be hard to keep him in the minors for much longer.
Kansas City selected Caglianone with the No. 6 overall pick out of Florida in the 2024 Major League Baseball draft. He received a $7.21 million signing bonus upon signing with the Royals on July 23, 2024.
Caglianone had an epic college career at Florida in which he hit 75 home runs. He homered in nine consecutive games for the Gators last April, tying an NCAA record.
More MLB: Royals Could Trade For Red Sox's Talented 24-Year-Old To Strengthen Outfield