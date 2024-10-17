Royals Urged To Avoid High-Priced Astros Superstar In Free Agency
How big are the Kansas City Royals willing to go this winter in free agency?
Last offseason, the Royals surprised the baseball world by spending over $100 million on free agents despite a last-place finish in 2023. Key additions like Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha helped the Royals make it back to the playoffs in 2024, and now, Kansas City is hoping to establish itself as the dominant power in the American League Central.
The Royals are pushing for a new ballpark in downtown Kansas City, and spending on payroll is seen as a way to attract fans to the club's vision for their future. But the spending spree may well have its limits.
As the Royals look to upgrade their infield, the name Alex Bregman will garner consideration from optimistic fans. But Jody Jones of FanSided recently poured cold water on that idea, suggesting it would be foolish for Kansas City to pursue the Houston Astros star.
"The Royals' need for a power-hitting third baseman is strong, but the cost to get the best one available is too great. Bregman is far and away the top third baseman in this class and arguably the second-best free agent available behind Juan Soto," Jones said.
"The Royals secured their franchise centerpiece — Witt Jr. — last offseason to the tune of $228.7 million. Another contract like that would limit the club’s payroll flexibility and ability to field a contender consistently."
Bregman, 30, has been one of the best and most consistent infielders in all of baseball over the past decade. He's a career .272/.366/.483 hitter, with 191 home runs, 633 RBI, and a sparkling 132 OPS+. He's also a two-time All-Star and 2019 Silver Slugger Award winner.
However, the last two years have been slightly below Bregman's career standard (120 combined OPS+) and the contract he signs for could be an albatross when it's all said and done. Bregman has rumored to be seeking $200 million from interested teams, which could put him out of Kansas City's price range before negotiations begin.
Adding Bregman to the Royals lineup might make them instant AL Central favorites, but it doesn't seem likely that the two sides will be able to work out an arrangement.
