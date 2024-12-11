Royals Urged To Swing Blockbuster Trade For Available $9 Million Angels Star
The Kansas City Royals undoubtedly need more offense. But with free-agent prices where they are, how will they go about getting it?
The Royals are likely within $5-10 million of their maximum 2025 payroll, so adding an expensive free agent is likely out of the question. To find the middle-of-the-order bat they need, the Royals likely will have to dip back into the trade market.
Fortunately, the Royals already have their superstar in Bobby Witt Jr., so they aren't necessarily seeking someone who can light the world on fire. But a strong hitter, preferably an outfielder, who can bat in the fifth spot and help lengthen Kansas City's lineup would be a major addition.
One name that has surfaced on the trade block is Taylor Ward of the Los Angeles Angels, who will be a free agent after the 2025 season. Rachael Millanta of FanSided recently urged the Royals to pursue a trade for Ward, who has quietly put together a strong career with the Halos.
"One major upside of Ward is that he's likely to be attainable without the Royals needing to give up a significant player or empty the farm system. He's also still under club control through 2026, and next season, Spotrac projects Ward will secure an affordable $8.75 million salary," Millanta said.
"Is Ward the best they option available? No, but he's still a very clear upgrade, especially if he can return to the form he displayed in 2022. If the Angels are open to a KC-friendly deal, Ward could be a move in the right direction."
Ward, who turns 31 on Friday, has an OPS+ of at least 105 in each of the last four seasons, slashing .259/.338/.440 in that time frame. He also played his first fully healthy big-league season in 2024, appearing in 156 games and hitting a career-high 25 home runs.
Ideally, acquiring Ward wouldn't cost the Royals much in terms of prospect capital, given his impending free-agent status. He could be the missing piece the lineup needs to go deeper in the playoffs, and he should be attainable.
More MLB: Mets Former Top Prospect Could Be Headed To Royals In Proposed Blockbuster