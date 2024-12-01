Royals Veteran Starter Drawing Interest From Guardians Ahead Of Winter Meetings
The Kansas City Royals have been busy this offseason. They've already re-signed right-hander Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract and traded for Jonathan India.
The team looks prepared to contend again in 2025 after reaching the postseason as a Wild Card team this year. They'll look to make a run at an American League Central title next year.
There are a few pieces that might be on the way out. Right-hander Michael Lorenzen was acquired from the Texas Rangers at the trade deadline, but he is now a free agent.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed Lorenzen as somebody that could make sense for the Cleveland Guardians.
"The potential loss of Shane Bieber and Matthew Boyd will leave Cleveland not only with holes to fill in the rotation, but also a veteran presence on the staff," Feinsand wrote. "Lorenzen pitched well for the Rangers (3.81 ERA in 101 2/3 innings) and even better for the Royals (1.57 ERA in 28 2/3 innings) following a midseason trade, though a hamstring injury kept him out for most of September."
Losing Lorenzen wouldn't be too big of a blow for the Royals, though they might need to find somebody to fill Brady Singer's spot, as he was the piece that went back to the Cincinnati Reds in the India trade.
The Royals do have several internal options such as Alec Marsh, Daniel Lynch and Kris Bubic, so Lorenzen is at the very least replaceable. He pitched well for the Royals in the second half of the season.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up.
More MLB: Royals Should Avoid Reunion With Former Fan Favorite This Winter