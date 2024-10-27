Inside The Royals

Royals Veteran Starter Linked To Pirates After Consistent 2024 Season

The Royals could lose a starter to the Pirates.

Oct 5, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Michael Wacha (52) reacts after being taken out of the game during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees during game one of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals had a stellar 2024 season, winning 86 games and securing the second American League Wild Card. They beat the Baltimore Orioles in the first round but fell short in the ALDS against the eventual American League champion New York Yankees.

Now, the time has come to focus on the offseason. They were largely carried by their starting rotation thanks to the additions of Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo.

However, Wacha is likely to opt out of his contract and become a free agent again. Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed the Pittsburgh Pirates as a threat to steal him away from the Royals.

"Michael Wacha has been superb and consistent over the past three years, posting ERAs between 3.22 and 3.35 with double-digit wins each season, all while pitching on short-term contracts," Bowden wrote.

"Wacha has a $16 million player option for 2025 that I expect he'll decline so he can enter free agency and land a multiyear contract."

Wacha would boost the Pirates rotation significantly, as they already have Jared Jones and Paul Skenes. As for the Royals, this loss would hurt.

The 33-year-old right-hander was a strong source of veteran innings, and he was able to keep the Royals in games. He went 13-8 with a 3.35 ERA this year in 28 starts.

The Royals still have Brady Singer, Cole Ragans, and Lugo, but the rotation was a strong suit for them this year. Without the veteran right-hander, it will take on a completely different look.

We'll see if they can keep him around.

