Royals Writer Criticizes Team For Not Improving Offense
The Kansas City Royals are red-hot, having won 15 of their last 17 games and overcoming a dreadful 8-14 start to 2025. They now are 23-16 and are in sole possession of the second American League Wild Card spot.
The pitching staff has carried them thus far, but the offense still leaves a little to be desired. Aside from last year's MVP runner up Bobby Witt Jr., there isn't much firepower. All the Royals did was trade for Jonathan India.
FanSided's Jacob Milham recently listed three offseason decision the Royals made that have come back to haunt them, with one being relying on internal improvement for the offense.
"Outside of adding Jonathan India via trade, the Royals’ lineup heading into 2025 relied on the same core that carried them through 2024. Kansas City fans had every reason to be optimistic about shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. building on his breakout season, but they’d also seen firsthand how much a singular, historic-level performance could shoulder an entire offense," Milham wrote.
Players such as Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez have not been able to replicate their 2024 success, and while the pitching remains a strength, the fact that the Royals didn't add any more offense is holding them back a bit.
Perhaps if they stay hot and are in the race at the trade deadline, they can add a few bats to their mix. That could put them over the top and make them a true World Series contender in the second half.
