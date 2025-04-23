Royals Writer Declares Star Third Baseman Team's MVP Thus Far
The Kansas City Royals have gotten off to a very slow start in 2025. The team is 10-14 through its first 24 games and sits in third place in the American League Central, 4 1/2 games back of the first place Detroit Tigers.
The main reason for their struggles has been their offense, which has been one of the worst in the league to start the year. Beyond Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City hasn't gotten a lot of production.
However, there is one player who is quietly having a strong season. Tremayne Person of FanSided declared that so far, third baseman Maikel Garcia has been the team's MVP.
"Maikel Garcia’s name wasn’t high on many breakout lists this spring — if any at all. He hit just four home runs in 2023 and seven in 2024. But in 2025, he’s already clubbed two homers — tied for the team lead — and driven in 10 runs, also tied for second. His slash line of .278/.354/.417 is solid," Person writes.
Garcia certainly has gotten off to a good start in 2025, and that is going to be vital for the Royals if they want to improve offensively. Garcia now has two home runs, 10 RBI, three stolen bases, a .795 OPS and a 129 OPS+ after Tuesday's game.
If he can keep up this pace, the Royals will have a chance to get their bats going and bounce back into contention. We'll see what the next few months brings for Garcia.
