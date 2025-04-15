Royals Writer Points Out Just How Badly Offense Is Struggling
The Kansas City Royals are off to a bit of a slow start, as they own an 8-9 record through their first 17 games of the 2025 season. Last year, they won 86 games and earned the second American League Wild Card spot.
The main culprit for their early season struggles has been their offense, or lack thereof. Adding Jonathan India via trade certainly helps, but they still are missing that extra presence to go next to Bobby Witt Jr.
The Royals lost 4-1 to the New York Yankees on Monday night. On X, Jaylon T. Thompson of the Kansas City Star pointed out just how badly the offensive struggles have been.
"Royals fall 4-1 to the Yankees. The offense continues to scuffle with two hits. KC has scored four runs or fewer in 15 of 17 games."
The Royals pitching appears to be in good shape. They have a rotation that features Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans and Michael Wacha and their bullpen features a back-end duo of Lucas Erceg and Carlos Estevez.
However, the offense remains cold, and it is missing a key presence to go next to Witt. Perhaps down the road, Jac Caglianone could be the piece they need. Mark Canha is also working his way back from an injury.
But as of now, the Royals are still searching for answers, and it's going to be a challenge for them to try and get the bats going in order to break out of their early season slump.
