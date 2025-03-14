Royals Writer Predicts $13 Million Slugger Could Be X-Factor In 2025
The Kansas City Royals made some key improvements in the offseason, but they still have some question marks in terms of their offense.
Bobby Witt Jr. recently went down with a forearm injury, and his status for Opening Day is uncertain. Without him, the Royals have a big void in their lineup, as aside from acquiring Jonathan India, Kansas City didn't do much to boost their lineup.
One player who could be the key to an offensive turnaround is outfielder Hunter Renfroe. Anne Rogers of MLB.com proposed the possibility of Renfroe being the key to a better season offensively for the team.
"A better season from Renfroe especially, given his history as a power threat, would certainly go a long way. The Royals signed him ahead of the 2024 season believing he could provide them reliable production in the middle of the order, similar to what he did in Boston in 2021 (31 homers) and Milwaukee in 2022 (29 homers), posting an .812 OPS between those two seasons," Rogers wrote.
Renfroe struggled in 2024, slashing .229/.297/.392 with 15 home runs, 52 RBI and a .689 OPS. However, he is only a few years removed from a 31-homer season with the Boston Red Sox and a 29-homer season with the Milwaukee Brewers.
If he can stay healthy, he could certainly bounce back and provide the Royals with the power boost that they need in order to make a deeper run in the postseason in 2025. We'll see what this season has in store for him.
More MLB: Royals Predicted To Lose 100-MPH Hurler After Opening Day Roster Decisions