Royals Writer Urges Team To Call Up Prospect From Triple-A

Could we see the Royals make a roster move soon?

May 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Kansas City Royals hat and glove in the dugout during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals are on a roll after getting off to a rough start in 2025. They have now won six consecutive games and reached the .500 mark, while also coming to within 3 1/2 games of first place in the American League Central.

Their offense, however, has been a problem all season long, and it's something they're going to need to fix if they want to be a true postseason contender. Perhaps there could be a solution at Triple-A Omaha.

Jac Caglianone is still a little bit away from getting his shot. However, FanSided's Mike Gillespie proposed the idea of the Royals recalling infielder Nick Loftin.

"An accomplished minor league hitter who through Saturday boasts a five-season .369 OBP. .278 average and .810 OPS, and is hitting .307 with a .485 OBP and 164 wRC+ this season, he's managed only a .229 average in 76 games against major league pitchers," Gillespie writes.

"Whether Loftin's majors vs. minors statistical disparity derives from talent or playing time — he's been an everyday minor league player but a big-league part-timer — remains to be seen, a question probably best resolved if the Royals give him a shot at more regular reps with the big club."

The Royals desperately need a bat to boost their lineup, and if that bat can come internally, then they're in good shape. Perhaps Loftin just needs a little bit of seasoning at the big-league level.

This would certainly be a great opportunity for him to prove himself.

