See You In Arlington: The Royals Express, Monday, July 8
Yesterday's Result: Kansas City put on an offensive masterclass, bringing ten runs across the board in a series finale win against the Colorado Rockies. Despite this win the Royals still drop the series 2-1.
In Case You Missed It:
• Kansas City had four total players named to the MLB All-Star game with Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans being announced to the roster yesterday. They will join Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr in Arlington for the Midsummer Classic.
• The Royals made multiple transactions over the weekend including the return of Kris Bubic to the Royals bullpen and Adam Frazier retaking the lineup after being reinstated from the injured list. Walter Pennington, Carlos Hernandez, and CJ Alexander all end up in the minor league for the time being.
• Despite a big game yesterday, Kansas City dropped a series to the woeful Rockies, extending their trend of troubles on the road.
