Seth Lugo Fans 12 in Royals' 4-2 Victory Over Angels to Clinch Series
The Kansas City Royals defeated the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 on Sunday afternoon.
This victory marks the Royals' third in the four-game series against Los Angeles, meaning they've officially conquered the Angels. The two ball clubs won't face each other for the rest of the regular season.
After a quiet first three innings, the Royals were the first team to get the scoreboard running. First baseman Salvador Perez and designated hitter Nelson Velazquez opened the fourth inning with a double and a single and catcher Freddy Fermin brought in the first run with a single of his own.
The offense continued to shine in the fourth inning as left fielder Dairon Blanco and right fielder Hunter Renfroe each recorded singles, which brought in two more runs. Second baseman Michael Massey finished the scoring for the inning with a sacrifice fly to put Kansas City up 4-0.
The bats cooled down for Kansas City after the fourth inning, as Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval was taken out when the sixth inning ended. Sandoval allowed four runs on 11 hits, while throwing three strikeouts on 95 pitches.
The Angels were able to tally their first run of the day after a double by Willie Calhoun and a single by Mickey Moniak in the sixth inning, but that would pretty much be their only offense against Royals pitcher Seth Lugo.
Lugo was dominant from start to finish as he played eight innings and threw 112 pitches. The 34-year-old allowed just one run on five hits and struck out 12 Angel batters. Lugo's strikeout, innings played and pitch mark on Sunday are all his personal best for the season thus far.
Lugo was taken out before the ninth inning, and Royals closer James McArthur allowed a one-out home run in the ninth inning to cut Los Angeles' deficit to 4-2. Fortunately, he was able to get the final two outs.