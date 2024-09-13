Surprise Royals Hurler Called 'Hidden Gem' For Baseball's Big Shock
The Kansas City Royals certainly have shocked the baseball world this year.
Kansas City lost 106 games last year and looks like a completely different team this season. It's shocking to see a turnaround as fast as the Royals have had in 2024 and they are going to be back in the playoffs unless they have a historic collapse.
The Royals have been great this year and have gotten production from some surprising places. One player who was called the team's "hidden gem" this season is second-year starting pitcher Alec Marsh by Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.
"Veteran Seth Lugo has blown past expectations in the first season of his two-year, $30 million deal with the Kansas City Royals, with his 4.4 WAR more than doubling his 1.8 WAR projection prior to the season," Reuter said. "However, it's fellow rotation member Alec Marsh who has been the team's hidden gem after he beat out veteran Jordan Lyles for the No. 5 starter job during spring training.
"The 26-year-old has a 4.66 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 105 strikeouts in 116 innings, which represents a significant improvement over the 5.69 ERA and 1.56 WHIP he logged in 74.1 innings as a rookie last season. The Royals are 14-8 in his 22 starts."
Marsh has lowered his ERA by over one whole run this season. He has a 4.66 ERA in 23 total appearances -- including 22 starts -- as opposed to 5.69 in 2023.
The Royals have been a pleasant surprise this year and Marsh has helped with that.
