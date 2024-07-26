The Royals Express, July 26-28: Royals Face Cubs in Key Interleague Series
This Weekend's Games: The Royals (56-47) are fresh off a tough home series loss in interleague play against the Diamondbacks, and on deck starting Friday night is another such series, this time against the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs (49-55) sit at last place in the NL Central, a game back of the also-struggling Reds after Cincinnati collected two wins against Atlanta. Kansas City won its first four games after the All-Star break, then dropped two in a row to Arizona, the latter of which came as a result of a blown save by James McArthur on Wednesday. Looking to get back on track, the Royals face a Chicago team for the first of two series in a row (the team plays the White Sox after the Cubs, and also played them prior to the Arizona series). First pitch Friday is at 7:10 p.m. CT. Saturday brings a 6:10 p.m. start, followed by an afternoon 1:10 start on Sunday. All three contests are available to stream on fuboTV.
In Case You Missed It: To start off the three-game set, Brady Singer will take on veteran Kyle Hendricks. Hendricks is the last of the old guard of Chicago Cubs who were on the 2016 World Series team. He enters the game with a 2-8 mark and 6.69 ERA, indicative of a tough season, while Singer's two marks are 6-6 and 3.00 respectively.
On These Days in Royals History: The 2020 Royals, returning to baseball around this time of year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had three road games from July 26-28: one against Cleveland and two against Detroit. The lone Kansas City win in that stretch was a 14-6 triumph over the Tigers on July 27. Foster Griffin, now pitching for NPB's Yomiuri Giants, earned the win.
Check us out on:
- Twitter - RoyalsCentralFN
- Facebook - RoyalsCentral