The Royals Express, May 13, 2024: George Brett Makes History 31 Years Ago Today
Today's Game: The Royals take on the Seattle Mariners in the first act of a three-game road series at 8:40 p.m. CT. The probable starting pitchers are Brady Singer for Kansas City (3-1, 2.36 ERA) and George Kirby for Seattle (3-3, 4.15 ERA). The game can be viewed on fuboTV.
In Case You Missed It:
The Kansas City Royals defeated the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 on Sunday afternoon.
This victory marks the Royals' third in the four-game series against Los Angeles, meaning they've officially conquered the Angels. The two ball clubs won't face each other for the rest of the regular season.
Royals pitcher Seth Lugo was dominant from start to finish as he played eight innings and threw 112 pitches. The 34-year-old allowed just one run on five hits and struck out 12 Angel batters. Lugo's strikeout, innings played and pitch mark on Sunday are all his personal best for the season thus far.
On This Day in Royals History:
On May 13, 1993, Hall of Fame third baseman George Brett hit his 300th career home run against the then-Cleveland Indians. The 13-time All-Star would join Hank Aaron, Stan Musial, Carl Yastrzemski, Willie Mays and Al Kaline as the only players to reach that mark at the time.
