The Royals Express, May 14, 2024: Brady Singer Struggles in Loss
Today's Game: The Royals will take on the Mariners in the second game of the series after suffering a loss last night. Michael Wacha will take on Logan Gilbert while attempting to pick up his third win of the season. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: The Royals fell to the Mariners 6-2. Brady Singer had a rough outing allowing four total earned runs on nine hits.
In Case You Missed It:
• Brady Singer took his second loss of the season in a rough outing, allowing multiple home runs in his start.
• Michael Massey hit a two-run double to produce the only set of runs for the Royals in the ball game.
• Dairon Blanco continues the trend of stolen bases for the Royals after getting on base in the second and fifth innings.
On This Day in Royals History:
The first no-hitter thrown by a Kansas City pitcher at Royals Stadium happened 47 years ago when Jim Colbern blanked the Rangers in a 6-0 Royals win.
