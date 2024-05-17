The Royals Express, May 17, 2024: Kansas City Opens Home Series vs. Athletics
Today's Game: The Kansas City Royals will open a three-game home series against the Oakland Athletics at 6:40 p.m. CT. Cole Ragans (2-3, 4.22 ERA) is expected to be the starting pitcher for Kansas City, but Oakland's man on the mound is yet to be announced. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
In Case You Missed It:
- This weekend, the Royals will host the 2014 AL Champion team for a ten-year anniversary celebration. Although they lost to the San Francisco Giants in the World Series, this group set up Kansas City's World Series campaign in 2015. The event kicked off with a dinner on Thursday night, as Ned Yost, Salvador Perez, Eric Hosmer, Lorenzo Cain, Alex Gordon, Mike Moustakas and many others attended.
- Royals catcher prospect Blake Mitchell rose from the No. 84 to the No. 73 spot in MLB.com's prospect rankings.
On This Day in Royals History:
The Royals took down the San Diego Padres on May 17, 2023. Kansas City scored three runs in the sixth inning, including a two-run homer by then-designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino.
