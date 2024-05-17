Inside The Royals

The Royals Express, May 17, 2024: Kansas City Opens Home Series vs. Athletics

Your daily briefing on what's going on with the Kansas City Royals, including TV listings.

Hunter De

Mar 10, 2024; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (9) and
Mar 10, 2024; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (9) and / Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Today's Game: The Kansas City Royals will open a three-game home series against the Oakland Athletics at 6:40 p.m. CT. Cole Ragans (2-3, 4.22 ERA) is expected to be the starting pitcher for Kansas City, but Oakland's man on the mound is yet to be announced. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).

Yesterday's Result: None

In Case You Missed It:

On This Day in Royals History:

The Royals took down the San Diego Padres on May 17, 2023. Kansas City scored three runs in the sixth inning, including a two-run homer by then-designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino.

Check us out on:

Twitter - RoyalsCentralFN

Facebook - RoyalsCentral

Published |Modified
Hunter De

HUNTER DE