The Royals Express, Monday, July 22: Royals Back On Track
Today's Game: Kansas City will open their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks tomorrow at home. Cole Ragans will take the mound for the Royals in the opener, looking to keep momentum alive for the Royals. Kansas City currently holds the third wildcard spot and will be looking to climb back even further into the dicision race. The contest is slated to start at 7:10 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: Kansas City completed their sweep of the White Sox yesterday in a great display of pitching by Seth Lugo.
In Case You Missed It
• Seth Lugo threw a complete game yesterday, only allowing a single run over nine innings. It was Lugo's first career complete game and his 12th win of the season.
• Bobby Witt Jr has been on a tear since returning from All-Star Break, hitting .818 in the three games back with all of the contests being three hit games.
• Brady Singer picked up his 13th start with one or less allowed earned runs, the most in the MLB.
