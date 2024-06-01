The Royals Express, Saturday, June 1: Kansas City Falls to Padres in Series Opener
Today's Game: The Royals aim to even up the home series against the San Diego Padres at one apiece. Alec Marsh (4-2, 3.24 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Kansas City and Joe Musgrove (3-4, 5.66 ERA) will likely the same for San Diego. The contest is slated to start at 3:10 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: The Royals fell to the Padres 11-8. It might be tough to believe based on the final score but neither team tallied a run until the sixth inning, as Kansas City won the frame 3-2. But San Diego proceeded to score a jaw-dropping nine runs in the eighth inning. The Royals got hot in the ninth inning and put up five runs, but were still short of completing an insurmountable comeback.
In Case You Missed It:
- Royals manager Matt Quatraro was pleased with his team's effort during the five-run ninth-inning rally, even though they fell three runs short.
- Pitcher Will Klein was recalled from Omaha (AAA)
- Pitcher Daniel Lynch IV was optioned to Omaha (AAA)
On This Day in Royals History:
- In 2021, Kansas City took down the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-5 behind a combined eight RBIs and three home runs by Salvador Perez and Andrew Benintendi.
