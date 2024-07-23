The Royals Express, Tuesday, July 23: Bobby Witt Jr Nears Cycle In Stellar Performance
Today's Game: Kansas City will play the second game of the series against the Diamondbacks tonight. They will be looking to win their fifth straight game and continue their climb in the division race. Alec Marsh will take the mound for Kansas City against Diamondbacks pitcher Jordan Montgomery. The contest is slated to start at 7:10 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: Kansas City beat the Diamondbacks in a blowout 10-4 contest that saw the Royals score in five straight innings.
In Case You Missed It
• Bobby Witt Jr came just a single away from the cycle, it wouldihave been the first cycle from a Royals batter since George Brett the 1990 season.
• Bobby Witt Jr was named the American League Player of The Week for his performances in the White Sox series.
• Tonight's win puts the Royals at 56 total wins on the season, matching the total from the entire season last year.
