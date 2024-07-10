The Royals Express, Wednesday, July 10: Royals Face Cardinals in Doubleheader
Today's Games: The Royals are set for a twinbill on Wednesday in the form of a split doubleheader with the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Both games serve as the entirety of the interleague, intra-state series. Alec Marsh and Michael Wacha are the projected Kansas City starting pitchers. First pitch in the opener is set for 12:45 p.m. CT, while the encore retains its 6:45 p.m. time slot. The games can be viewed on Bally Sports Midwest and streamed on fuboTV.
Yesterday's Result: Tuesday's planned game, originally scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CT, was postponed to Wednesday. Fans with tickets will still be able to attend the first game of the doubleheader. In addition, vouchers are being provided for another Cardinals Monday-Thursday home game.
In Case You Missed It:
- Star Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. will participate in the Home Run Derby on July 15. All-Star week is being held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home of the Rangers. It's the first Home Run Derby of his young career, and he has 15 home runs on his ledger so far this season. He will not be the only AL Central player to participate, as third baseman Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians is locked in as well.
On This Day in Royals History:
- On July 10, 2015, the Royals defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 in the first game of a home series. Danny Duffy earned the win and Greg Holland collected the save. The two teams went on to match up in that year's American League Championship Series, won by Kansas City en route to an eventual World Series victory, the franchise's first since 1985. Less notably, the Royals won that mid-July series two games to one.
