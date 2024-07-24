The Royals Express, Wednesday, July 24: Royals' Four-Game Winning Streak Snapped
Today's Game: The Royals (56-46) face the Diamondbacks (52-50) in the finale of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium. The interleague set is knotted at one game apiece and will feature Ryne Nelson on the hill for Arizona, against Kansas City's Michael Wacha. Amidst All-Star campaigns by Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans, Wacha's contributions to the Royals this season have flown under the radar; his earned run average is at a respectable 3.55 in 96.1 innings. The game will get underway at 7:10 p.m. CT and be available to stream on fuboTV, as well as local channels.
Yesterday's Result: The Diamondbacks dealt the Royals their first loss after the All-Star break Tuesday, scoring three first-inning runs and emerging victorious 6-2. Kansas City had won four consecutive games. Diamondbacks starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery made his return from injury and allowed only three hits. Kansas City starter Alec Marsh was tagged with the loss, having given up five runs.
In Case You Missed It: During Monday's game, which the Royals won 10-4, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. nearly hit for the cycle. He was a single shy and substantial ire was drawn in the home dugout when he was hit by a pitch during the contest.
On This Day in Royals History: On July 24, 2018, the Royals defeated the Tigers 5-4 at home. This happened one day after the Tigers beat their division rivals 5-4. 25,957 fans watched Burch Smith collect his first and only win in a Kansas City uniform. Smith was designated for assignment by the Royals in November of that year.
