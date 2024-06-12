The Royals Express, Wednesday, June 12: Nick Pratto Pitches Scoreless Inning in 2024 Debut
Today's Game: The Royals are in the midst of a four-game series against the New York Yankees, who currently hold pole position in the AL East. New York has won the first two games of the set at Kauffman Stadium, and Kansas City is playing for a series split at best over the next two days. First pitch Wednesday is set for 7:10 p.m. CT. Fans can catch the game on MLB.tv or Prime Video. Wednesday's contest is one of 21 Yankees games this season to stream on Prime Video.
Yesterday's Result: The Royals were defeated by the Yankees, 10-1.
- Royals infielder Nick Pratto was one of two players called up from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday. The infielder was not in the starting lineup for the game against the Yankees but did appear as a relief pitcher in the ninth inning. He put up a scoreless frame in his first major league appearance of 2024 and only allowed one hit, a single by Giancarlo Stanton.
- Hunter Renfroe was placed on the 10-day injured list because of the great toe fracture he sustained in Monday's 4-2 loss to New York. Pratto's call up was one of the corresponding moves as a result of the roster adjustments made by the club Tuesday. The other was calling up outfielder Drew Waters, who was 0-4 at the plate in his season debut the same night.
- On June 12, 2019, the Royals fell at home to division rival Detroit by a close final score of 3-2. Tigers closer Shane Greene, who was named an All-Star during the campaign, notched the save. The result evened the series, but one day later, Kansas City would win the three-game set by virtue of a 7-3 triumph in MLB's Omaha game.
