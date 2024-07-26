The Royals Strong Start to the Second Half on The Joe Gaither Show
This week's edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on RoyalsCentral" gets us back on track after the All-Star Break. Austin Bidwell joins the program to talk about Bobby Witt Jr.'s performance in the Home Run Derby and the first two series after the All-Star Break. The Royals find themselves within striking distance of the Guardians as the second half of the season gets underway, can Kansas City close the gap and make a playoff push?
Bidwell breaks down the White Sox and Diamondbacks series and looks ahead to a back-to-back matchup with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox again. The Royals take on two of the league's basement dwellers as July quickly comes to a close.
The end of July means the trade deadline and Bidwell dives into a Rangers reliever that could help push the Royals to the top of the AL Central Standings.
