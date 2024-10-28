Tigers Projected Spending Will Have Ripple Effect On AL Central, Royals Included
The Kansas City Royals had a spectacular 2024 season, winning 86 games after losing 106 in 2023. Those wins were enough for them to clinch the second American League Wild Card spot.
However, after defeating the Baltimore Orioles in the first round, they were stopped by the eventual-American League champion New York Yankees. They spent some money last offseason, but the dynamic may shift this offseason.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report projects that this offseason, the Detroit Tigers will spend the most money of any team in the AL Central. That should have a ripple effect on the rest of the division, including the Royals.
Last offseason, the Royals signed Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo to bolster the rotation, and those moves paid off in a big way. But if Detroit spends, things could change.
The Royals finished tied with the Tigers for second place in the division. They were awarded second for winning the season series. If the Tigers flex their financial muscle, they could leapfrog Kansas City in the division. They also could potentially eclipse the Cleveland Guardians.
Interestingly enough, Wacha is expected to opt out of his contract and become a free agent again. He had been linked to the Tigers. Detroit could steal him away from the Royals and put a dagger in the hearts of their rivals.
It will certainly be interesting to see how the offseason plays out. The Royals did well in spending last winter, but they'll have to watch out for their rivals.
