Torpedo Bat On Way For Royals' Infielder? 'Could Be His Salvation'
Could the Kansas City Royals’ new leadoff hitter be the next beneficiary of the famous torpedo bat?
On Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer compiled a list of eight Major League Baseball players who are best suited to the torpedo bat, naming Jonathan India among them.
“Jonathan India had it pretty good when he was with the Cincinnati Reds,” Rymer wrote. “At least half the time, anyway, as playing home games at Great American Ball Park is nothing any hitter will complain about.”
“Kauffman Stadium is very different in this regard, and specifically when it comes to home run power. Whereas GABP is a decidedly homer-friendly environment, Kauffman is decidedly not.”
“It was always possible India would adjust his hitting approach accordingly. He's already a disciplined swinger with a knack for contact. If a guy like that goes all-in on hitting line drives, he could do well with those big outfield gaps in Kansas City. Yet it seems India is who he is.”
“Among other things, the 28-year-old is another sweet-spot standout who was in the 92nd percentile in that regard in 2024. He also pulls the ball in the air, with a historically higher Pull AIR percentage (20.5) than the general population (16.6).”
“It's therefore too bad that he's another exit velo straggler, falling exactly 1.0 mph below the MLB average for his career. He was able to get away with that in Cincinnati, but perhaps not in Kansas City over a large enough sample size. To this end, the torpedo bat could be his salvation.”
Rymer makes some interesting points, but it’s not like India needs saving at the plate. India leads the Royals in hits (eight) through the first six games of the season and is second on the team in total bases (10) behind Maikel Garcia.
India has started the year with a .320/.393/.400 slash line and is looking like every bit the leadoff hitter that Kansas City was hoping he’d be when they acquired him in the offseason.
