Transaction Report: Royals Recall Drew Waters From Omaha

Drew Waters will return to the Royals after recent success with Omaha.

Austin Bidwell

Jun 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Drew Waters (6) bats during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Drew Waters (6) bats during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Drew Waters has been recalled to the Kansas City Royals 40-man roster.

His return comes after MJ Melendez was placed on the 10-day IL due to a left sprained ankle. Waters makes his return to the lineup after serving a short stint with the team earlier in the season in June. Waters has been extremely successful in Omaha this year, claiming the International League Player of the Week award for his efforts just last week.

There are high hopes for Waters around the organizations and fanbase, seeing him as a prospect that could end up an everyday player for the Royals outfield. Waters, just 25 years old, will get another crack at MLB experience when the team returns from All-Star Break.

