Transaction Report: Royals Release Right-Handed Pitcher Nick Anderson

The 34 year old will clear waivers and become a free agent.

Austin Bidwell

Jun 11, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Nick Anderson (63) looks on after giving up a two-run home run to New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (left) in the seventh inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
The Kanssa City Royals parted ways with Nick Anderson on Tuesday afternoon.

The Royals needed to make space after their recent aquistion of Hunter Harvey in a deal with the Nationals last Saturday. Kansas City opted to designate the 34 year old reliever for assignment, making way for Harvey in the bullpen. Anderson declined his assignment to Omaha, ending his tenure with the Royals.

Anderson had an ERA of 4.04 through 37 apperances with the Royals. Kansas City added Anderson to the bullpen this offseason in a deal with the Braves, but with recent struggles decided it was time to part ways.

Austin is a sports journalist from Kansas City, Mo. He is a freshman at The University of Missouri-Columbia, pursuing a degree in sports journalism.

