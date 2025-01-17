Two-Time All-Star Pitcher With 1.17 ERA Named 'Realistic' Target For Royals
The Kansas City Royals could be contenders in 2025, but their roster certainly doesn't look like a finished product.
The lineup is relatively barren behind All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. The rotation looks great at the top, but the fourth and fifth slots are a little shaky. And beyond recently-acquired closer Lucas Erceg, the bullpen is one big question mark.
Erceg was fantastic for the Royals, pitching to a 2.88 ERA and 1.17 FIP in his 23 regular-season outings with Kansas City. But only a year ago, he was entering the season hoping to stick in the big leagues after limited success with his old team, the Athletics.
Could the Royals, then, pursue a more established closer to both mentor Erceg and take over his job for the interim?
On Friday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter named one "realistic" free-agent fit for each MLB team, designating two-time All-Star Kirby Yates, formerly of the Texas Rangers, as the best possible Royals signing.
"Given (Erceg's) limited track record in the late innings, it might be safer to slot him in the eighth inning role and pursue an established closer," Reuter wrote.
"Yates, 37, was one of the best relievers in baseball in 2024 with a 1.17 ERA and 33 saves in 61 appearances, and he will likely be available on a short-term deal given his age."
Yates and Erceg are very different styles of pitchers, but they both dominate with the fastball. While Erceg is running his up to the plate near 100 miles per hour, Yates throws closer to 93 most of the time, but his arm slot is so tough to figure out that he strikes out hitters in bunches regardless.
The only question for Yates is health, because he's had missed seasons in the past and he's approaching 40. But if he can be anything close to the pitcher he was last season, he'll be a steal for any team lucky enough to win his services.
