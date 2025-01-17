Inside The Royals

Two-Time All-Star Pitcher With 1.17 ERA Named 'Realistic' Target For Royals

Should Kansas City fortify the bullpen?

Jackson Roberts

Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; American League pitcher Kirby Yates of the Texas Rangers (39) and American League catcher Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals (13) come off the field after Yates pitches against the National League during the eighth inning of the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; American League pitcher Kirby Yates of the Texas Rangers (39) and American League catcher Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals (13) come off the field after Yates pitches against the National League during the eighth inning of the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Royals could be contenders in 2025, but their roster certainly doesn't look like a finished product.

The lineup is relatively barren behind All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. The rotation looks great at the top, but the fourth and fifth slots are a little shaky. And beyond recently-acquired closer Lucas Erceg, the bullpen is one big question mark.

Erceg was fantastic for the Royals, pitching to a 2.88 ERA and 1.17 FIP in his 23 regular-season outings with Kansas City. But only a year ago, he was entering the season hoping to stick in the big leagues after limited success with his old team, the Athletics.

Could the Royals, then, pursue a more established closer to both mentor Erceg and take over his job for the interim?

On Friday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter named one "realistic" free-agent fit for each MLB team, designating two-time All-Star Kirby Yates, formerly of the Texas Rangers, as the best possible Royals signing.

"Given (Erceg's) limited track record in the late innings, it might be safer to slot him in the eighth inning role and pursue an established closer," Reuter wrote.

"Yates, 37, was one of the best relievers in baseball in 2024 with a 1.17 ERA and 33 saves in 61 appearances, and he will likely be available on a short-term deal given his age."

Yates and Erceg are very different styles of pitchers, but they both dominate with the fastball. While Erceg is running his up to the plate near 100 miles per hour, Yates throws closer to 93 most of the time, but his arm slot is so tough to figure out that he strikes out hitters in bunches regardless.

The only question for Yates is health, because he's had missed seasons in the past and he's approaching 40. But if he can be anything close to the pitcher he was last season, he'll be a steal for any team lucky enough to win his services.

More MLB: Ex-Yankees, Rangers Two-Time All-Star Floated As Realistic Royals Free-Agent Target

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Kansas City Royals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News