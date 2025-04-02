Veteran Royals Starter Says He's Fine After Rough 2025 Debut
The Kansas City Royals lost a tough game on Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers, falling 5-0 and dropping below the .500 mark. Kansas City is 2-3 to start the season and will look to avoid a series loss on Wednesday.
The Royals handed the ball to right-hander Michael Lorenzen, who signed a one-year deal to remain with the team after they had acquired him from the Texas Rangers at the trade deadline in 2024.
His start wasn't bad by any means, but far from perfect as he allowed three earned runs over 5 1/3 innings. After the game, Lorenzen stated that everything was okay despite his rough start.
"Results weren’t what I wanted,” Lorenzen said. “You want to obviously go out and not give up runs and win a game and keep it close, but the process and way I felt and results of pitch quality was great. Just the results off the bat weren’t great."
Lorenzen did allow a fourth run, but it was unearned. Still, it wasn't his best outing.
But the right-hander appears to be in good spirits, saying he felt fine despite the results of his start in Milwaukee.
"If I throw the ball like that all year, I feel like we'll be in a good spot," Lorenzen continued.
Last year, the 33-year-old right-hander went 7-6 with a 3.31 ERA in 24 starts and two relief appearances while also pitching 130 1/3 innings.
It will be interesting to see how he responds in his next start.
