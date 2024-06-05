WATCH: Bobby Witt Jr. Bolsters MVP Candidacy, Blasts Home Runs in Back-to-Back Innings
Facing the league-leading Cleveland Guardians on the road, Bobby Witt Jr. has had quite the day.
Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. showcased his MVP potential on Tuesday by hitting home runs in back-to-back innings against the division-leading Cleveland Guardians, who hold a 39-20 record. Entering the day with nine homers, Witt’s performance has been a significant boost to his numbers, elevating his batting average to an impressive .316. With 46 RBIs and 17 stolen bases, Witt is solidifying his case as a bona fide all-star candidate.
At just 23 years old, his rare blend of power, speed, and consistency has caught the attention of the entire league. His ability to impact the game in multiple facets—whether it’s driving in runs, stealing bases, or delivering in clutch moments—Witt Jr. is cementing himself as a superstar.
Here's Witt Jr.'s third inning blast:
Here's Witt Jr.'s fourth inning blast:
THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED - FURTHER LIVE COVERAGE CAN BE FOUND HERE: Live Updates: Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians (Game One)
