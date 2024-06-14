Who Will the Royals Choose with the No. 6 Pick in the 2024 MLB Draft?
As the 2024 MLB Draft approaches In July, the Kansas City Royals find themselves in a familiar position with the No. 6 pick.
In 2019, they struck gold with their No. 2 overall selection of shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who has quickly become an MVP-caliber player and a beacon of hope for the future. It's safe to say Witt Jr.'s success has raised expectations for the Royals' draft choices, and fans are eagerly anticipating the next prospect to rise through the ranks.
Adding to the intrigue is the Royals' hiring of Brian Bridges as their scouting director in 2023. Known for his affinity for pitching, Bridges brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for talent to the table. His track record suggests that the Royals could be leaning towards selecting a pitcher with their top pick this year.
Now, let's explore the profiles of the top prospects who could soon make a name for themselves in Kansas City.
Hagen Smith — LHP, Arkansas
Hagen Smith presents an enticing option for the Royals at the No. 6 spot in the 2024 draft. With a fastball that has steadily increased in velocity, reaching an impressive 100 mph in fall ball, Smith brings an element of power and deception to the mound at 6-foot-3, 225-pounds.
His odd delivery adds a layer of difficulty for hitters, and his ability to command a diverse repertoire of pitches, including a devastating slider and splitter, makes him a well-rounded prospect. Additionally, Smith throws a cutter, which can be lethal, although it requires more consistency in command. His diverse arsenal and potential as a starter make him a compelling prospect for any team. Smith's future as a starting pitcher hinges on his ability to continue developing that fourth pitch, as there is some risk he could be relegated to a relief role without it. However, his left-handed arm talent is among the most electric in his draft class.
Smith is poised to be chosen within the first ten picks and stands a strong chance of being the first pitcher off the board.
Jac Caglianone — 1B, Florida
Standing at 6-foot-5, Caglianone possesses top-of-the-class left-handed raw power, as evidenced by his Division I-leading 33 home runs in 2023. While there were initial concerns about his plate discipline, with a 44 percent chase rate in 2023, Caglianone has shown improvement in 2024, reducing his miss and chase rates significantly.
Caglianone's aggressive approach at the plate has not translated into high strikeout numbers, indicating his ability to make contact and avoid swinging at pitches outside the zone. His defensive skills at first base further add to his value as a prospect. With a batting average of .411, 33 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 97 hits in 2024, Caglianone's offensive ability and improved plate discipline make him a strong candidate for the Royals at No. 6.
While there are doubts he'll fall to a lower draft spot, if available, he'd be an easy pick for any team looking for a powerful bat.
Konnor Griffin — OF, Jackson Prep (MS)
Konnor Griffin's status as one of the top prep talents in the 2024 draft class, along with his dual threat as a two-way player, make him an enticing prospect for the Royals. Standing at an impressive 6-foot-5, 210-pounds at just 18 years old, Griffin is a freakish athlete with five-tool potential.
As a Gatorade National High School Player of the Year, Griffin has already demonstrated his exceptional bat speed and power potential, with the ability to drive the ball for home runs. Additionally, his speed gives him 30-30 upside, and scouts project him as a plus defender at shortstop or center field.
With potentially four tools grading out as plus, Griffin's high ceiling and versatile skill set make him a strong candidate for the Royals' No. 6 pick.
Chase Burns — RHP, Wake Forest
With a fastball that sits in the upper 90s and touches 102 mph, Burns possesses elite velocity that can overpower hitters. His fastball's vertical break and lack of horizontal movement make it a challenging pitch to hit, and he complements it with a devastating slider that is a double-plus pitch.
Burns' ability to generate weak contact and his consistent performance, as evidenced by his 2.70 ERA and 10-1 record in 2024, make him a reliable and impactful choice for the Royals' development system at 6-foot-4, 210-pounds.
With his combination of elite fastball velocity and a dominant slider, Burns has the potential to be a top-of-the-rotation starter in the majors. Burns is also widely regarded as one of the fiercest competitors in the draft class, and showcases a relentless drive to succeed that sets him apart from his peers.
JJ Wetherholt — 2B, West Virginia
Despite missing 24 games at the start of the season due to a hamstring injury, Wetherholt has shown some resilience and a strong performance in 2024, with a .331 batting average, eight home runs, 29 RBIs, and 41 hits.
Wetherholt's smooth swing, good bat speed, and ability to recognize pitches well have contributed to his success at the plate. In 2023, he won the Division I NCAA batting title with a slash line of .449/.517/.787, showcasing his ability to make hard contact and drive the ball. A 5-foot-10, 190-pound lefty-hitting second baseman, Wetherholt has a clean and fluid left-handed swing with a slightly uphill bat path and plenty of speed through the zone. Defensively, he has fluid arm actions with plenty of gitty-up.
With his recovery from injury and continued impressive performance in 2024, Wetherholt's offensive capabilities and potential as a top hitter in the class make him a strong bet for Kansas City at No. 6.
