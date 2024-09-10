Yankees Slugger Edges Royals Young Superstar In Latest Expert MVP Poll
The Kansas City Royals have something they've rarely experienced in franchise history--a true superstar.
24-year-old shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has been electric in 2024, improving on his breakout campaign last year in every conceivable way. Not only has he carried the Royals to the doorstep of the postseason, but he's making a compelling case to win the Most Valuable Player award.
There has been just one MVP in Royals history. Franchise icon George Brett, undoubtedly the greatest player in Kansas City history to date, took home the trophy in 1980. Witt hopes to add a second to that list this year.
But to take home the AL's top honor, Witt will have to unseat the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, who won the award in 2022. It was Judge who took the top spot in MLB.com's expert poll, compiled on Tuesday by Brian Murphy.
"From now through Wednesday, the baseball world gets to enjoy Witt and Judge -- the two best players in the American League -- squaring off inside Yankee Stadium," Murphy said. "With two more stolen bases, the Royals' star will become the first player in AL/NL history to reach 40 doubles, 30 homers, 30 steals and 10 triples in a season."
"Witt may not take home MVP honors, but he is still having an all-time great year."
Witt has built an impressive case for himself and would win the award easily in most seasons. He leads MLB in batting average (.335), hits (193), and runs scored (119). He's even caught Judge in fWAR, as the two are now tied for the MLB lead at 9.6.
However, Judge's sheer offensive prowess will be tough to top. He leads baseball by a wide margin in home runs, RBI, OPS, total bases, and walks. He may not break his own American League home run record set in 2022, but he's having a better overall season.
If Witt has any chance of catching Judge, he will need the Yankees captain's slump to continue. The 32-year-old has hit .186 over his last 12 games while staying stuck on 51 home runs for the season.
Regardless of whether or not Witt wins the award, no Royals fan can be disappointed in the year their young superstar has had. But taking home the hardware could cement him as a Mount Rushmore player in franchise history, even at his incredibly young age.
