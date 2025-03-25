Young Royals Hurler Will Begin 2025 Season On Injured List
The Kansas City Royals were largely carried by their pitching staff in 2024, a season in which they won 86 games and secured the second American League Wild Card spot.
Because of the Jonathan India trade, the Royals had an open spot in their starting rotation entering the 2025 season. The job was ultimately won by left-hander Kris Bubic, but he faced competition from pitchers such as Alec Marsh and Daniel Lynch IV.
Marsh was a serious contender until shoulder soreness delayed his throwing progression. Anne Rogers of MLB.com is currently keeping track of all the Royals' injuries and roster moves. On Monday, she revealed that Marsh will indeed begin the 2025 season on the injured list.
"Shoulder soreness delayed normal throwing progression until late February. Threw in first Minor League game March 19. Will begin the season on IL and continue buildup in Arizona."
Marsh appeared in 26 games last year, 25 of which were starts. In those appearances, the 26-year-old right-hander went 9-9 with a 4.53 ERA over 129 innings pitched. He also recorded 123 strikeouts.
Unfortunately, his spring injury set him back a little bit and is ultimately the result of him beginning the season on the injured list. However, this does not mean that Marsh won't see action at the Major League level in 2025.
The right-hander could receive an opportunity in the event of another injury. But if he can get healthy and stay off the injured list, he could be a valuable weapon for the Royals this season.
